Jordynne Grace Says Joining WWE Still Feels Surreal After Years In TNA

WWE NXT star “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace appeared on WWE Die Woche to discuss several topics, including the list of goals she has in the company.

Grace said, “I have a laundry list. Obviously, I want to have my WrestleMania moment. I feel like that’s on every wrestler’s ever bucket list. I want to hold as many championships as possible. I was the TNA Knockout Champion for the longest time, and now I want to be that same person for NXT and for WWE.”

On finally signing with the company after being in TNA for so many years:

“Honestly, it’s something that’s been a dream of mine for a very long time. But it’s something I didn’t think about much when I was signed to TNA because I represented that company. I wanted the best for my company. I wanted to do my best for that company. I just carried their flag for so many years. Before I signed to TNA, it was my dream to go to WWE. It’s always been something that’s at the back of my mind, and honestly, I never thought that I would achieve it. I thought that I would be in TNA forever and I was perfectly fine with that. So when this opportunity finally came, it’s kind of mind blowing. I couldn’t believe it. I still kind of can’t believe it. As soon as I debuted and I put ‘WWE Superstar’ in my bios on social media, when I look at that, it doesn’t feel real still.”

You can check out Grace’s comments below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @wwedeutschland

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)