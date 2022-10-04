Jordynne Grace Says That She Would Love to Wrestle in an Elevation X Match

Current Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace made history back in January 2022 by participating in the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X Match. But there is another match she would love to be a part of.

Here is what Grace had to say during an interview with WrestleZone:

“Yeah [competing in Lethal lockdown] would be awesome. I would also love — I don’t even know when the last time they had this match was, but Elevation X, do you remember that? I would love to compete in an Elevation X Match. I think that would be really, really cool,” she said.

Grace also had this to say:

“It’s been so long. It’s probably a logistical thing at this point, just getting everything set up. It’s probably one of the more difficult matches to set up. But I would definitely love to compete in one”

The Elevation X match happened only twice back in 2007 and 2008 both at Destination X shows.

Jordynne Grace is set to defend her title this Friday October 7 at Bound For Glory against her toughest challenger to date Masha Slamovich.

