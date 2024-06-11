Jordynne Grace Says TNA’s New Regime Is Pretty Much The Same As Old One

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics including what it’s been like working with the new regime.

Grace said, “It’s pretty much the same. It’s going awesome. We have this almost full-blown partnership with WWE. Hopefully, it continues on.”

“There is not much of a change. Instead of asking Scott about something, I just ask Tommy.”

You can check out Grace’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)