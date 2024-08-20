Jordynne Grace Set To Defend Knockouts Title At More Shows Outside Of TNA

By
Matt Boone
-

Jordynne Grace is the definition of fighting champion.

In addition to competing as the active TNA Knockouts Champion at the WWE Royal Rumble, WWE NXT on USA Network show and WWE NXT Battleground premium live event this year, the TNA Knockouts Champion is adding two more non-TNA Wrestling shows to the list in 2024.

This week, it was announced that “The Juggernaut” will be appearing at the upcoming Black Label Pro: Crowning Glory show on September 4, and will be defending her TNA Knockouts Championship in an open challenge at the Violence x Suffering Arrival 2 event on August 23.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR