Jordynne Grace Set To Defend Knockouts Title At More Shows Outside Of TNA

Jordynne Grace is the definition of fighting champion.

In addition to competing as the active TNA Knockouts Champion at the WWE Royal Rumble, WWE NXT on USA Network show and WWE NXT Battleground premium live event this year, the TNA Knockouts Champion is adding two more non-TNA Wrestling shows to the list in 2024.

This week, it was announced that “The Juggernaut” will be appearing at the upcoming Black Label Pro: Crowning Glory show on September 4, and will be defending her TNA Knockouts Championship in an open challenge at the Violence x Suffering Arrival 2 event on August 23.

@DraftKings presents BLP/@ParagonTG CROWNING GLORY It’s official! @JordynneGrace has entered the DK Wrestling Combine! 9/4/24 @ 6:45PM Our great friends at Draft Kings are bringing you tix for only $10! #DKPartner : https://t.co/VCC5Bs5SvV pic.twitter.com/L69gYfp9lk — Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) August 20, 2024