Jordynne Grace Set To Star In A New Film

Jordynne Grace is preparing for a film project.

Top TNA star Grace posted a video to her Twitter account with the caption, “Got horns glued to my head, does that make me — nvm. Stay tuned [multiple movie emojis],” after mentioning that she traveled to the UK to film a movie. Stay tuned [several movie emojis].”

According to IMDB, Grace will play Lisa (Jacked Wrestling Demon Form) in the film “Welcome to Paradise.” Richard Summers-Calvert wrote and directed the film, which co-stars Mathew Horne, Togo Igawa, Tracey Wilkinson, and others.

Here’s the synopsis: “A woman finds herself in a strange, magical carnival with no memory of anything but her own name. Time is running out, can she find her way back to reality or will she succumb to her fantasy?”

No further information was provided.

On this Thursday’s episode of TNA Impact, Grace will team up with a mystery partner to face Rosemary and Wendy Choo.

Flew to the UK to be in a 🎥 Until next time 👋🏼🫱🏼‍🫲🏻 pic.twitter.com/O6zC5QZ2fm — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) September 22, 2024