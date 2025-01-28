Jordynne Grace Sets Sights On Women’s Ultimate X Match In WWE

Jordynne Grace recently appeared on the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss various topics, including her tenure with TNA Wrestling and her aspirations following her move to WWE.

Grace reflected on her time in TNA, expressing gratitude for the opportunities she received and praising the promotion’s legacy. She specifically highlighted her appreciation for TNA’s innovative match types, such as the Ultimate X match, which has been a hallmark of the X-Division. In the Ultimate X match, competitors must climb cables suspended in an X formation to retrieve the title hanging in the center.

“They have been incredible throughout everything. I could not ask for anything more from TNA. They’ve given me so many opportunities. I’ve made history so many times with them. I love representing them, like everything that TNA has done for wrestling over the years, like the X-Division, the Ultimate X match. That’s like their love letter to professional wrestling. Yeah, I love everything about it. You know what it is a goal of mine is? Okay, I’ll just make this goal right now—to compete in a Women’s Ultimate X match in WWE. Okay, that’s my goal if that ever happens.”

As first reported by Fightful Select, Grace recently signed a multi-year deal with WWE after wrapping up her commitments with TNA Wrestling at Genesis. Her transition to WWE marks a new chapter in her career, and fans are already speculating about the potential of seeing her bring elements of TNA’s iconic match types into the WWE ring.