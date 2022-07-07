Jordynne Grace Shoots on Chris Benoit and Says “May He Burn in Hell”

In response to a tweet from a Twitter user, Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace commented on Chris Benoit. The Twitter user wrote the following:

“It’s always wild listening to wrestlers discuss Chris Benoit in a professional context cause they always be sure to note they aren’t excusing what happened before praising his in-ring stuff for 10 minutes.

Except New Jack.”

Here was Grace’s response:

“This is gonna be the coldest take I ever tweet on this app. I already know y’all gonna be mad. I don’t think Benoit could 100% hang with most of the present day best wrestlers. He would not be able to remember matches. Also may he burn in hell, amen 🙏🏼”

“Proving a point: I said something very lightly critical about him. People jump to defend him. He should NEVER be defended. Dude lost that right when he gave his 7 year old Xanax and strangled him while he was already unconscious.”

A fan asked Grace, “Removing the CTE, you don’t think Benoit in his prime could keep up with the best of today? May I ask what the rational behind that is?” She replied with the following:

“Maybe I’m biased because he murdered his family, idk. Probably just me. I think we should all hate him and disregard his entire body of work. But again. That’s just my take. I always found it revolting to see people praise his wrestling after what he did.”

Gail Kim commented on the Tweet:

“Controversial for sure. I disagree though with the take of hanging with the best of the best of today. He most certainly could and I saw someone comment Kurt Angle couldn’t either. He would mop the floor with everyone.”

Grace replied with, “I just personally can’t separate the person from the wrestler.”