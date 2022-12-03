Jordynne Grace Is the 10th Entrant Named for the PWG 2023 Battle of Los Angeles Tournament

Current Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace is the 10th entrant named for the 2023 Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Battle Of Los Angeles Tournament.

PWG made the announcement via social media.

Jordynne Grace is the tenth entrant in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 3, 2022

Jordynne Grace commented on the announcement by PWG.

Here is the updated list of entrants for the 2023 PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament:

Michael Oku Shun Skywalker Masha Slamovich Mike Bailey Komander Alex Shelley Jonathan Gresham Aramis Titus Alexander Jordynne Grace

Daniel Garcia was the winner of the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles Tournament.

PWG Battle of Los Angeles has been an annual event since 2005 with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.

PWMania will provide updates on more entrants to the 2023 PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament as they become available.