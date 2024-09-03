Jordynne Grace TNA Knockouts Open Challenge Announced For 9/10 WWE NXT

Jordynne Grace is returning to WWE for another defense of her TNA Knockouts Championship in NXT.

On Tuesday evening, “The Juggernaut” surfaced on social media with a special video announcement confirming the news.

Grace returns to NXT as part of “WWE Week on USA Network” next Tuesday night, September 10, for an “open challenge” with her TNA Knockouts title on-the-line.

