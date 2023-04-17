Impact’s Jordynne Grace To Become A Free Agent Soon?

Jordynne Grace of Impact Wrestling may become available for free agency again in the near future.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Grace was set to become a free agent in March. This date was first reported when Grace signed her multi-year contract in 2021, but as with many pro wrestling contracts, nothing is ever set in stone, especially when it comes to time being added due to injuries, raises, and other extensions.

There has been no word on whether Grace has signed a new contract since then, but Impact officials are said to want to keep her on the roster. WWE, AEW, and Japan may all be interested in her.

Grace, 27, has made a million dollars outside of wrestling thanks to her exclusive content pay site. She is also a professional powerlifter and fitness/bodybuilding competitor who stated in March that she wants to be the first professional wrestler to compete at The Arnold Classic.

Grace made her Impact TV debut in November 2018. It was reported at the time that she had signed a contract, but the paperwork was never completed, and Grace worked for several months without a contract. Grace approached Impact officials with this information after AEW launched in 2019, at a time when WWE was locking talents into long-term contracts, and was able to secure a raise above the originally agreed terms. Grace signed a two-year contract extension in 2021 after signing a two-year contract in 2019.

In the main event of Sunday night’s Rebellion pay-per-view, Grace challenged Deonna Purrazzo for the vacant Impact Knockouts World Title, but fell short.

Grace is a one-time Impact Digital Media Champion, a one-time Knockouts World Tag Team Champion, and a two-time Knockouts World Champion. She is married to Impact’s Jonathan Gresham. She was the first Knockouts Triple Crown winner.

