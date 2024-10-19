Jordynne Grace To Defend Knockouts Title Against Former WWE Star

Jordynne Grace, the current TNA Knockouts World Champion, is preparing to defend her title against Masha Slamovich on Saturday, October 26 at Bound For Glory.

Grace has successfully defended the title 19 times during this reign. She will, however, want to focus on wrestling a former WWE star.

Grace will face Alicia Fox, who worked for WWE for more than a decade after training in developmental territories, Ohio Valley Wrestling, and Florida Championship Wrestling before joining the main roster in 2008. Finish concluded her WWE career in 2019. Fox last competed for WWE in January 2022, as a surprise participant in the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

The now-Vix Crow will face the top TNA star in their first-ever match at the Ladies Night Out 14 event on December 1. The Title Match Network and Grace shared the news.