Jordynne Grace Took A Pay Cut To Sign With WWE

Jordynne Grace’s Women’s Royal Rumble appearance wasn’t just a surprise—it confirmed that she had officially signed with WWE.

According to reports, Grace has signed a five-year deal with the company. Fightful previously stated that the plan is for her to start in NXT, though the expectation is that she won’t stay there long before transitioning to the main roster.

Additionally, Grace is reportedly on a main-roster-level contract, meaning her deal is structured similarly to full-time main roster talent rather than developmental NXT contracts.

During the Fightful Weekly Q&A Podcast, Sean Ross Sapp was asked whether Grace had to shut down her outside revenue streams, particularly OnlyFans, in order to sign with WWE.

Sapp responded:

“If you mean her Onlyfans (you definitely mean her Onlyfans you gooner), she shut that down several months ago. She effectively took a pay cut in order to join WWE. She’d became a millionaire at one point outside of WWE.”

This confirms that Grace had built a significant financial empire before joining WWE but chose to commit to the company despite taking a financial hit.

With Grace now officially part of WWE, it will be interesting to see how quickly she ascends from NXT to the Raw or SmackDown brands.