Jordynne Grace Took Pay Cut To Join WWE

Jordynne Grace has been a standout performer in TNA Wrestling for years, establishing herself as one of the promotion’s biggest stars. Now rising through the ranks of WWE NXT, Grace’s transition to WWE continues to attract attention — especially regarding the terms of her contract.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, former TNA President Scott D’Amore noted that Grace “took a deal for a lot less money than she was making to come to WWE and bet on herself.” The brief comment left some speculating that Grace accepted a lower salary compared to her TNA earnings in order to pursue greater long-term opportunities with WWE.

However, Fightful Select provided additional context. The outlet reported earlier this year that while Grace may currently earn less overall in WWE than she did through a combination of her TNA salary and various outside ventures and brand deals, her WWE salary alone is on par with that of a main roster talent. In other words, she is being compensated at a significant level — and more than what she earned directly from TNA.

It’s also worth noting that Grace was already a millionaire before signing with WWE, according to Fightful. This puts her in a unique position to bet on her future while continuing to grow her brand under WWE’s global spotlight.

Grace remains a featured star in NXT and her presence in WWE is expected to grow in the months ahead.