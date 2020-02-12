Jordynne Grace Wins Knockouts Title On Impact Tonight

Jordynne Grace is your new Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion.

Tonight’s Impact episode saw Grace defeat Taya Valkyrie to end her record-breaking title run.

This is the first title reign for Grace. She actually won the title back on January 18 at the TV tapings in Mexico City. Taya had won the title back on January 6, 2019 at the Impact Homecoming event, by defeating current World Champion Tessa Blanchard.

