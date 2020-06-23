Jordynne Grace’s Slammiversary Opponent Revealed

The current plan for the Impact Knockouts Championship at the Slammiversary PPV on 7/18 is for Jordynne Grace to defend against Deonna Purrazzo, according to Fightful Select. Purrazzo will wrestle Alisha Edwards on tonight’s Impact on AXS show.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Trending Articles
Paige’s Mom Saraya Knight Responds To Accusations
Wrestling fan Richard Whiting wrote the following on Twitter regarding Paige's mom Saraya Knight (Julia Hamer): "First and foremost, I want to offer my full...
How Joey Ryan’s Friends Are Reacting To His Sexual Accusations
Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding how friends of Joey Ryan are reacting to the accusations that have been made against him: “They...
Backstage News and Conflicting Reports About Charlotte Flair’s WWE Status
As PWMania.com previously reported, the angle on this week's WWE RAW with Nia Jax injuring Charlotte Flair's arm was reportedly done to write Charlotte...
Sexual Accusations Made Towards ROH Star and Booker Marty Scurll
Twitter user @mystickttn contributed to the #SpeakingOut movement by issuing the following accusations towards Ring of Honor star and booker Marty Scurll: "I worked for...
Latest News On CM Punk’s Status Following WWE Backstage Being Scaled Back
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Backstage is being scaled back by FS1 and will not be producing any new weekly shows as of this...
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: andypwm@gmail.com