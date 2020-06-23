Jordynne Grace’s Slammiversary Opponent Revealed

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The current plan for the Impact Knockouts Championship at the Slammiversary PPV on 7/18 is for Jordynne Grace to defend against Deonna Purrazzo, according to Fightful Select. Purrazzo will wrestle Alisha Edwards on tonight’s Impact on AXS show.

