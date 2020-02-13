Jorge Bolly To Make NXT Debut At House Show This Weekend

The former El Hijo del Fantasma (Jorge Bolly) will make his WWE NXT debut at Saturday’s live event in Ft. Pierce, Florida.

As seen below, Bolly, formerly known as King Cuerno in Lucha Underground, and Raul Mendoza appeared in a video with new NXT on-air talent Kat Marino to announce the debut. Bolly and Mendoza will be teaming together at Saturday’s event, but there’s no word yet on who they will be wrestling.

Mendoza said he will introduce his new tag team partner to WWE on Saturday night. They both referred to their team as “Tequila” and Bolly elaborated on that name.

“Finally, The Prestige and Mexico’s Greatest Export, Jorge Bolly, and you can call us ‘Tequila’ because we’re going to knock you out. This Saturday, Ft. Pierce,” Bolly said.

Bolly tweeted the video and captioned it with, “Finally!!!! #OhLaLaTime Mexico’s greatest export… see ya this Saturday in Fort Pierce!!! Bring your #ohLaLaGame @WWENXT”

WWE announced back in September 2019 that Bolly had signed with the company, at the same time as another Mexican talent – former football player Edgar Lopez of the Monterrey Institute of Technology’s Borregos Salvajes squad.

It was recently reported, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that WWE had not done anything with Bolly yet because he was recovering from a blown out knee. The Observer’s Dave Meltzer noted just last week that Bolly was expected to be medically cleared to compete imminently for his return to the ring. There had been speculation on Bolly making his debut during the NXT USA Network premiere back in September after he tweeted a teaser graphic, but that obviously never happened. That graphic, which can be seen below, also fueled speculation on Bolly wrestling in NXT without a mask.

Stay tuned for NXT updates on the former King Cuerno and El Hijo del Fantasma.

Below is the full tweet from Bolly, which includes the video with Mendoza and Marino, along with the teaser tweet from September: