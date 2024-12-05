Josh Alexander Addresses Rumor Of Possible WWE NXT Appearance

TNA star Josh Alexander appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including possibly appearing on WWE NXT down the line.

Alexander said, “I heard rumblings the NXT thing was going to happen on a couple of occasions. There was stuff that was legitimately talked of and for whatever reason it didn’t transpire. That’s unfortunate, but you never say never in wrestling.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

