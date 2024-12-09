Josh Alexander Admits Scott D’Amore’s TNA Exit Influenced Free Agency Decision

TNA star Josh Alexander appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics, including how Scott D’Amore’s exit from the company had a bit of an effect on his decision to become a free agent.

Alexander said, “Somewhat. When I first found out he was let go, I teared up. I’m not going to lie. I was thinking about these last five years and everything along the way. When I started, I had zero relationship with him other than he got me a visa and was giving me this opportunity to this point where we developed this relationship of trust and he coached me along and gave me so much help and put me with the right people to make sure I was leveling up my skills along the way for storytelling, promos, and in-ring wrestling. Putting me with certain people that he didn’t have to, but he knew would benefit me. Leaving, you have to think, we were ride or die for this guy. The entire locker room was. Especially with the rebranding of TNA, we were riding high. It felt like the rug was pulled out from under us. How do you react to that and feel about that? The relationship we built, it felt like I was losing a mentor, and that sucks, but it’s also the wrestling business. I can’t see it’s 100% the reason why I’m thinking about free agency, I would have thought about free agency regardless. Scott, when we negotiated my three-year deal that I signed that took me to this February he told me, ‘You’re either going to be worth so much that I can’t keep you or I’m going to make sure you get paid to stay here, but you’re going to be worth so much more because I know what you’re capable of.’”

