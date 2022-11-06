Josh Alexander Asks Kurt Angle For Permission To Use Ankle Lock, Angle Responds

“The Walking Weapon” is allowed to have the ankle lock in his submission arsenal.

Josh Alexander recently appeared as a guest on The Kurt Angle Show for an interview. During the discussion, the IMPACT World Champion was given the green light by Angle to use the ankle lock, and spoke about being given permission by Ken Shamrock to use the hold as well.

Featured below is the exchange between Alexander and Angle from the episode where they talk about this topic.

Alexander asks Angle if he can use the move, revealing that he already asked Shamrock: “I will keep putting on the ankle lock, in proper form. Kurt, when I went to my singles career, I had approached Ken Shamrock, who was still with the company, and I asked him, ‘Do you mind if I use the ankle lock?’ He was leaving the company that week. He said, ‘Yeah, I appreciate you asking.’ I said, ‘I’m old school in a sense, I wouldn’t do it if you didn’t give me the blessing. Is that okay?’ ‘I’d be honored, absolutely.’ I started using it then. Are you okay with me using?”

Angle’s response: “Yes, Kenny let me use it, I asked him just like you did. I asked him too and he said, ‘Go ahead, I’d be happy for you to use it.’ I didn’t invent it. It’s a cool move, a great submission move. It should be going on in professional wrestling forever and you’re carrying it on and keeping it going.”

Alexander is grateful for the blessing: “I’m just happy I got the blessing from the two people who perfected using it before me.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.