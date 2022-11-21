Josh Alexander Becomes Second Longest Reigning Impact Wrestling World Champion

Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Josh Alexander reached yet another milestone today as he surpassed AJ Styles to become the 2nd longest reigning champion.

November 21st marked the 212th day that Josh Alexander has held the Impact Wrestling World Title overtaking AJ Styles who held it for 211 Days. Now Josh Alexander has his sights set on Bobby Roode who held the title for 256 days which is the longest Impact Wrestling World Title reign.

Josh Alexander won the Impact Wrestling World Title back on April 23, 2022, at Rebellion when he defeated Moose. He has defended the title successfully on eight different occasions inside an Impact Wrestling ring and defended it numerous times on the indy scene. In his latest title defense, he defeated Frankie Kazarian at Impact Wrestling’s Over Drive event.

His next title defense will be on January 13th against Bully Ray at Hard To Kill in Atlanta. With that title defense 53 days away as of this writing, it’s a safe bet Josh Alexander will become the longest-reigning Impact Wrestling World Champion.

Alexander will need to hold on to the title until January 5th to surpass Bobby Roode as the longest-reigning Impact Wrestling World Champion.

PWMania would like to congratulate Josh Alexander for becoming the second longest reigning Impact World Champion.