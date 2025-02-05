Josh Alexander Claims He Was Supposed To Go To NXT During Early TNA Crossovers

Josh Alexander recently appeared as a guest on the Straight Talk Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Walking Weapon” spoke about how there was one point he was supposed to go to WWE NXT for an appearance as part of the crossover appearances involving TNA Wrestling talent.

“I will say that there was one certain situation where I was supposed to go, and it did not happen,” Alexander said. “There were maybe two other situations where I was asked to go, and it got shut down for whatever reason that was. No hard feelings on my end. I have options on the table, so there are no hard feelings or nothing like that.”

Alexander continued, “There were definitely plenty of stories that could have been told, whether it was The North reunited for one night only or if I went one-on-one with Ethan Page in some capacity, just because of all the history we have together. There was a lot of stuff thrown at me at certain times. Whether it’s true or false, it just didn’t materialize for whatever reason. The timing wasn’t there for it.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.