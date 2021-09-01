Josh Alexander Comments On Being A Full Time Wrestler After 15 Years

Impact Wrestling X Division Champion Josh Alexander has declared that he is now officially a professional wrestler. Alexander took to Twitter today and issued a statement on how he no longer has to work as a construction insulator. Here is his full statement-

“I’ve dreamt of this day for longer than I can remember. A day when I don’t need to wake up at 3am to workout before heading to the job site. A day when I don’t rush from my red eye home to a shift. A day where I can finally have time to truly dedicate myself to this business that I love. It’s a stressful thought running around without that security blanket of guaranteed income. But risks often produce the biggest rewards. I’ve often wondered what I’d be able to do as a wrestler when I don’t have to work 40+ hours a week on top of the training & travel. It’s a scary thought. I guess now we will finally get to find out. None of this is possible without the support of the fans. Without ImpactWrestling giving me countless opportunities to show I’m a world class wrestler. Without all the independent promotions that book me & give me time to grow my brand & do what I love. I can’t thank all of you enough. I’ll continue to show my gratitude by giving everything I have everytime I step in a ring, no matter where or for whom. [folded hands emoji] [heart emoji] [fist emoji]”

Alexander included a photo of his construction gear. He captioned the post with, “It took 15yrs but I’m finally a Professional Wrestler.”

Alexander debuted with Impact back in 2018 and signed a three-year deal in February 2019.]