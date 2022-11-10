Josh Alexander Discusses His Ultimate Goal at Impact, Breaking His Neck Being a Good Thing

Josh Alexander, the current Impact Wrestling World Champion, recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview. The following are some early notes from the interview:

* Alexander described breaking his neck and having to undergo surgery in July 2015, as one of the best things that ever happened to him. Alexander had more time to reflect when he had time off and realized he wasn’t putting in the work he wanted to. This inspired him to make the most of the time he had. Impact provided him with an opportunity, which he took advantage of.

* He stated that his neck is fine and that he feels 35 years younger than he did at 25 because he takes better care of himself now.

* Alexander stated that the company’s ultimate goal at Impact is to grow to the level where he believes the roster is. He wants more people to see the show and believes that doing specials and pay-per-view events will help. He personally commits to working harder to make that happen.