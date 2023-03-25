Josh Alexander Issues Statement After Relinquishing The Impact World Title

Josh Alexander has released a statement regarding the injury that forced him to give up the Impact Wrestling World Title today.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Alexander suffered a torn triceps last week, most likely in Mexico, and was scheduled to have surgery today to repair the injury. He was forced to relinquish the Impact World Title, bringing his record-breaking reign to an end. When Steve Maclin faces off against Kushida at the Rebellion pay-per-view in April, a new Impact World Champion will be crowned. Maclin was supposed to face Alexander at first. Click here for more information on the injury and match changes, as well as comments from Impact President Scott D’Amore.

Alexander issued an update on Twitter today, saying he will be back better than ever.

“Safe to say this news is devastating. I’ve torn my tricep. I will have to relinquish my @IMPACTWRESTLING World title immediately. I’m heading into surgery momentarily. I’m so thankful for my Impact family for the support. I’ll be back & I’ll be better than ever. [folded hands emoji] [victory hand emoji],” he wrote.

As of this writing, Impact has not provided an update on the surgery, but it should be soon. We’ll keep you posted as more information becomes available following tonight’s Sacrifice event.

Alexander’s full tweet is below: