Josh Alexander Opening Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Updated Line-Up

The Impact World Champion, Josh Alexander, will do an in-ring promo to kick off tonight’s post-Bound For Glory edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS. His promo is set to set up the main event.

Killer Kelly and Tasha Steelz will face off in the first match of tonight’s show, and the bout will include the No DQ stipulation.

In addition, Impact has made the following announcements for tonight:

* Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw vs. The Death Dollz (Rosemary, Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka)

* Matt Cardona vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

* Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Kenny King vs. Black Taurus

Before The Impact will feature The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Mahabali Shera and Raj Singh tonight.