Josh Alexander Reaches Milestone as Impact Wrestling World Champion

The Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Josh Alexander reached a milestone today as he became the 4th longest reigning champion in Impact Wrestling history.

October 29th 2022 marked the 190th day that Josh Alexander has held the Impact Wrestling World Title. He surpassed Sting who held the title for 189 days. In addition, it’s a certainty that he will become the 3rd longest reigning champion this week as Johnny Impact, currently #3 on the list, held the Impact World Title for 196 days. After that, Alexander would be looking at AJ Styles (211 days) and Bobby Roode who is the longest reigning Impact World Champion at 256 days.

Josh Alexander won the Impact World Title back on April 23, 2022 at Rebellion when he defeated Moose. He has defended the title successfully on seven different occaisions.

His next title defense will be November 18th at Impact Wrestling’s Over Drive event as he will attempt to turn back the challenge of AEW’s Frankie Kazarian.

PWMania would like to congratulate Josh Alexander for becoming the 4th longest reigning Impact World Champion.