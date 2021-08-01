Josh Alexander Retains X-Division Title At Impact Wrestling Homecoming

X-Division Champion Josh Alexander put his title on the line at Impact Wrestling’s Homecoming special on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.

Alexander defeated Black Taurus to retain the title.

This came after Alexander defended the X-Division Championship in an Ultimate X match against Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Rohit Raju, Petey Williams at Impact Wrestling’s latest pay-per-view event, Slammiversary.