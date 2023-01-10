Josh Alexander Reveals Who He Feels Is Biggest Star Currently In IMPACT Wrestling

Mickie James is the biggest star on the current IMPACT Wrestling talent roster.

“The Walking Weapon” thinks so.

IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander appeared on the latest #FITE IN FOCUS digital feature on IMPACT’s official YouTube channel to promote the upcoming IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view.

During the episode, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about the “Hardcore Country” singer, referring to her as the biggest star on the company’s talent roster.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode.

On Mickie James is easily the biggest star on the roster but doesn’t act like it: “For me, personally, the impact I see is she’s [Mickie James] a superstar through and through, she’s a professional through and through. She has never — you won’t find anybody that has a crossword to say about her… She’s probably the biggest star we have in our company. It’s arguable maybe but to me, that’s the way it is and she has never once been above anybody in that locker room.”

On how he and others like going to James for advice: “She changes with everybody else, she helps everybody, anybody that needs an ear, she’s always there to offer advice and try to coach people along which is a daunting task while you’re also performing and trying to do all this stuff at a high level but she embraces that and I think it’s done nothing but elevate our entire women’s division and a lot of the men’s division as well because I know I’ve gone to Mickie for advice from time to time as well.”

Check out the complete IMPACT FITE IN FOCUS episode featuring Josh Alexander via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to POST Wrestling for transcribing the above quotes.