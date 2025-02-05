Josh Alexander Set To Become A Free Agent As TNA Contract Expires

TNA may be on the verge of losing one of its top stars, as Josh Alexander is set to become a free agent by mid-February.

During a December 2025 episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion confirmed that his contract was set to expire in 2025. While TNA opted to pick up the option year on his deal in early 2024, it was previously unclear when exactly his tenure with the company would come to an end.

According to PWInsider.com, Alexander’s contract will officially expire the weekend of February 14, 2025. He has already finished up with TNA, having taped his final matches for the company during the recent Texas TV tapings.

With Alexander’s reputation as a top-tier in-ring competitor, his free-agent status is expected to draw interest from major promotions, making him a highly sought-after talent in the wrestling industry.