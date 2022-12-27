Josh Alexander Set to Break WWE Superstar’s Major Impact Wrestling Record

On Wednesday, January 4, Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander will reach a significant milestone in his title reign.

Alexander’s current title reign will reach 257 days on January 4, making him the longest-reigning Impact World Champion in history.

Alexander recently surpassed AJ Styles’ 211-day reign. Robert Roode currently holds the record for the longest World Heavyweight Title reign in Impact/TNA history, at 256 days.

Alexander won the title by defeating Moose at the Impact Rebellion pay-per-view on April 23. Moose, Tomohiro Ishii, Gabriel Fuerza, Eric Young, Joe Doering, Jacob Fatu, Masha Slamovich, 1 Called Manders, Eddie Edwards, Bobby Fish, Frankie Kazarian, Mike Bailey, and current Impact World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion Alex Shelley have all retained since then.

Alexander’s next title defense is set for Friday, January 13 from Center Stage in Atlanta. In a Full Metal Mayhem match that night, he will defend against Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray.