Josh Alexander Set to Open This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Updated Line-Up

Impact Wrestling announced that their current World Champion Josh Alexander will be kicking off the October 13th episode of Impact on AXS TV.
Alexander is coming off a huge win over Honor No More’s Eddie Edwards at last Friday’s Bound For Glory event. Also at Bound For Glory, the returning Bully Ray won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match and made it known he wants a world title shot against Josh Alexander. It’s a safe bet that there will be some sort of confrontation between the two this Thursday.
In addition, Impact announced a number of matches for this week’s episode which include:
Matt Cardona vs. Bhupinder Gujjar
Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz in a No DQ match
Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid vs Kenny King vs Yuya Uemura vs Black Taurus vs Crazzy Steve in a 6 way X Division match
Deonna Purrazzo, Chelsea Green and Gisele Shaw vs Taya Valkyrie, Jessicka and Rosemary
