Josh Alexander Shoots On AEW, IMPACT Wrestling Working Relationship

IMPACT Wrestling didn’t benefit much from the working relationship with All Elite Wrestling.

Josh Alexander doesn’t think so, anyways.

“The Walking Weapon” continues to make the media rounds to promote IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023, and during a recent WrestlingNews.co interview, the IMPACT World Champion spoke about IMPACT stars not getting to work AEW programming nearly as much as AEW stars did on IMPACT TV.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On how the Forbidden Door really seemed to only swing one way: “During the whole, especially during the Kenny part portion where he was the champion and all this other stuff, there was definitely like a cloud over the locker room, I’d say you’d hear whispers and little conversation in the corner being like, ‘Man, like, the doors swing in one direction right now. They’re all coming in here.’ You know what I mean? That’s fine.”

On wishing IMPACT talent could have appeared on AEW programming: “It elevates our product to have new faces and stuff competing with our guys to put us on the same level, of course, like me defeating Christian Cage. That’s like, another thing that, you know, we have to be grateful for, obviously, and I’m very grateful for that opportunity. But it would have been real nice if some Impact wrestlers could have got on to the AEW programming and showing what we could do against those guys, because I think, you know, our locker room stacks up right up there with any locker room in this business, be it WWE, AEW, New Japan, anything like that.”

Check out the complete Josh Alexander interview by visiting WrestlingNews.co.