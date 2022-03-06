Josh Alexander Signs New Deal With Impact, Rebellion PPV Main Event Revealed

Heath was the latest to challenge Moose for the World Heavyweight Title at Impact Wrestling’s Sacrifice special on Saturday night from Louisville, Kentucky at Paristown Hall that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.

The match took place in the main event. Moose went over with his finisher. Post-match, Josh Alexander made his return and laid out Moose. Alexander announced that he had signed a multi-year deal with Impact.

Alexander revealed he will be getting the next shot at Moose’s World Title at the Rebellion pay-per-view next month.

Impact Sacrifice Results – March 5, 2022