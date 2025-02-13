Josh Alexander To Enter Free Agency With WWE And AEW Expected To Pursue Him

TNA Wrestling is set to lose one of its top stars, as Josh Alexander will officially hit the free agent market this Friday.

According to PWInsider.com, Alexander has enlisted renowned agent Barry Bloom to handle negotiations for his next contract. Both WWE and AEW are expected to be interested in signing the former TNA World Champion.

Bloom is a well-known figure in wrestling contract negotiations, having represented major names such as Kenny Omega and Jim Ross in securing their deals.

Before officially becoming a free agent, Alexander’s final TNA match will air tonight on Impact Wrestling, where he will face Eric Young.

Alexander first rose to prominence as part of The North, his successful tag team with Ethan Page, which saw them capture the TNA Tag Team Titles twice. He later transitioned into singles competition, winning the X-Division Championship before reaching the pinnacle of TNA as World Champion.

His second reign as TNA World Champion lasted 335 days, making it one of the longest reigns in the company’s history.

With his contract expiring, all eyes are on where Alexander will land next. Will he make the jump to WWE or AEW, or could TNA make a last-minute effort to retain one of its biggest stars?

Stay tuned for further updates.