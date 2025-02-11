Josh Alexander Wants Another TNA World Title Run If He Re-Signs

Pro wrestling veteran Josh Alexander spoke with Pro Wrestling Wire about several topics, including his goals with TNA Wrestling if he decides to re-sign with the company.

Alexander said, “It’d be the same thing that it was when I came back from my tricep tear, just to regain the TNA World Championship and finish that historic reign I was on because it didn’t end the way I wanted it to. I had to give it up, I had to relinquish the title because I tore my tricep and that was not the way I wanted that reign to end. I don’t think it’s the way anybody wanted it to end. I just never got it back in that year and a half after coming back from injury and it’s something that is certainly disappointing but the wrestling business is the wrestling business, it ain’t just about me, there’s a ton of moving parts and there’s a ton of people in that company that are so over and so talented and deserve that championship along the way. It didn’t end the way I wanted it to, so that’s something that will eat away at me.”

You can check out Alexander’s comments in the video below.

