Josh Alexander’s “Diary” Director’s Cut Released By Fight Network; Season 2 Details

On Monday night, the Fight Network’s “Diary” series returned for season two with a look at Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander.

The full Director’s Cut episode of Alexander is available below. The 64-minute version includes 18 minutes of previously unseen footage.

Season two of “Diary” will feature ten all-new profiles on top Impact and Invicta Fighting Championships fighters. New episodes air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET, with online versions available on the Impact and Invicta YouTube channels every Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.

The Alexander special was worth two episodes. Jordynne Grace (March 6), Gisele Shaw (March 13), Bhupinder Gujjar (April 3), Impact X-Division Champion Trey Miguel (April 10), and Rosemary (April 24) will appear in the remaining thirty-minute “Diary” season two episodes, as will Invicta FC stars Jessica Delboni (March 20), Karina Rodriguez (March 27), and Kay Hansen (April 17).

Fight Network noted in their announcement, “Diary puts the spotlight on the larger-than-life athletes of the combat sports realm, providing viewers with a rare and intimate glimpse of the people behind the personas and examining what drives them to greatness—both in and out of the cage and the squared-circle. Season two serves up 10 all-new half-hour episodes, following along with some of the biggest names from the iconic IMPACT Wrestling promotion and the trailblazers from the groundbreaking, all-female MMA organization Invicta FC, as they candidly discuss their greatest trials and triumphs while preparing for the biggest moments of their lives and careers.”

The Fight Network and both promotions are owned by Anthem Sports & Entertainment. “Few series capture the humanity behind the athletes quite like Diary does. We are proud to present 10 more all-new profiles, packed with rare insight into these talented combat sports stars, in this upcoming season,” Anthem’s Vice President of Content Chad Midgley added.

The following is the complete Director’s Cut episode of Alexander: