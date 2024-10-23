Josh Barnett Set To Battle MVP At Bloodsport XII

MMA legend Josh Barnett took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed he will battle AEW star MVP at his Bloodsport XII event on Sunday, November 24th, at the White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Previously announced for the show are TNA Wrestling star “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander, TNA X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey, TNA star Masha Slamovich, Indie star Dominic Garrini, Indie star Kevin Ku and Matt Makowski.
Tickets for the event are already on sale via SeeTickets.us.
You can check out Barnett’s post below.
The long history of training and friendship was explained and also revealed as the source of the challenge laid down between MVP and the Warmaster at Bloodsport XI.
Mutual respect and admiration was given, not freely, but earned through respecting the other's strength.
That… pic.twitter.com/0RYvLy49DM
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) October 22, 2024