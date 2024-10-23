Josh Barnett Set To Battle MVP At Bloodsport XII

MMA legend Josh Barnett took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed he will battle AEW star MVP at his Bloodsport XII event on Sunday, November 24th, at the White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Previously announced for the show are TNA Wrestling star “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander, TNA X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey, TNA star Masha Slamovich, Indie star Dominic Garrini, Indie star Kevin Ku and Matt Makowski.

Tickets for the event are already on sale via SeeTickets.us.

