Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport Results – October 11, 2020
Here are quick results and highlights from the “Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport” event that took place on Sunday night below:
* Simon Grimm def. Matt Makowski
* Women’s Tournament Round One: Allysin Kay def. Killer Kelly
* Women’s Tournament Round One: Lindsay Snow def. Leyla Hirsch
* Calvin Tankman def. Alexander James
* Erik Hammer def. Kal Jak
* “Filthy” Tom Lawlor def. Homicide
* Davey Boy Smith Jr def. Josh Alexander
* Women’s Tournament Finals: Lindsay Snow def. Allysin Kay
* Jon Moxley def. Chris Dickinson
