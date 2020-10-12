Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport Results – October 11, 2020

Here are quick results and highlights from the “Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport” event that took place on Sunday night below:

* Simon Grimm def. Matt Makowski

* Women’s Tournament Round One: Allysin Kay def. Killer Kelly

* Women’s Tournament Round One: Lindsay Snow def. Leyla Hirsch

* Calvin Tankman def. Alexander James

* Erik Hammer def. Kal Jak

* “Filthy” Tom Lawlor def. Homicide

* Davey Boy Smith Jr def. Josh Alexander

* Women’s Tournament Finals: Lindsay Snow def. Allysin Kay

* Jon Moxley def. Chris Dickinson

