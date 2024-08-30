Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII Set To Take Place In November

James Hetfield
MMA legend Josh Barnett announced that his Bloodsport XII event will take place on Sunday, November 24th from the White Eagle in Jersey City, New Jersey. As of this writing, no matches or appearances have been made official yet.

The most recent iteration, Bloodsport XI, took place last July.

 

