Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII Set To Take Place In November

MMA legend Josh Barnett announced that his Bloodsport XII event will take place on Sunday, November 24th from the White Eagle in Jersey City, New Jersey. As of this writing, no matches or appearances have been made official yet.
The most recent iteration, Bloodsport XI, took place last July.
The Hardest Hitting Event in all of Professional Wrestling returns…
Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport is headed back to where it all started – The White Eagle in Jersey City, Sun Nov. 24th.
