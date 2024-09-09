Josh Briggs Set For Reality Of Wrestling “Gold Rush” On 9/14 In Texas City

WWE NXT Superstar Josh Briggs is coming to “The Lone Star State.”

On Monday, Booker T’s promotion, Reality of Wrestling, announced Briggs will be appearing at their upcoming “Gold Rush” television taping in Texas City, Texas on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

The announcement reads as follows:

BREAKING NEWS: We’re excited to announce WWE NXT Superstar Josh Briggs will be in action on Saturday, September 14th in Texas City, TX. for our next Television Taping at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena! Who will step up to the The former NXT UK Tag-Team Champion and see if they have what it takes to be at the NeXT Level?!”

Ticket information for the show is available at RealityOfWrestling.com.