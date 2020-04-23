Josh Mathews and Ethan Page Play Word Association, ROH & NJPW Latest, DDT Pro Wrestling

– Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi have now passed Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano for combined days as IWGP Heavyweight tag-team champions. The two are now tied with Michiyoshi Ohara and Tatsutoshi Goto for the 44th most in history.

– Ethan Page posted the following video to his Twitter account, showing himself playing word association with Josh Mathews. He said, “I stupidly agreed to a speed round word association w/ @realjoshmathews for @IMPACTWRESTLING. And all he did was name my co-workers. And…. I can’t keep my mouth shut. Enjoy.”

I stupidly agreed to a speed round word association w/ @realjoshmathews for @IMPACTWRESTLING And all he did was name my co-workers 😂😬🤐 And…. I can’t keep my mouth shut. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/3ccKNzqAyd — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) April 22, 2020

– ROH will be streaming the match between The Kingdom (Adam Cole, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. The Bullet Club (AJ Styles & The Young Bucks) from the 2015 War of the Worlds event. The livestream will take place at 9PM EST on ROH’s official YouTube.com page.

– DDT Pro Wrestling tweeted the following, announcing that they’ve cancelled this year’s Wrestle Peter Pan 2020 event. Here is their official statement:

“[Important Notice] Based on the spread of new coronavirus infection and other factors, we have decided to cancel the June 7 Saitama Super Arena Tournament. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers. The alternative schedule is currently being adjusted.”