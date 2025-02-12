Josh Mathews Departs TNA Wrestling After A Decade

Longtime TNA Wrestling personality Josh Mathews is no longer with the company.

The news was first reported by Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp on Twitter, though no further details have been provided regarding the reason for his departure. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.

Mathews originally joined TNA in 2014 as the lead play-by-play commentator, replacing Mike Tenay. Bringing years of experience from his time in WWE, he served as both a lead and color commentator before transitioning into a backstage role in recent years.

Most recently, Mathews held key positions behind the scenes, working as a senior producer and senior director of digital media. As of now, he has yet to publicly comment on his exit.

Stay tuned for further developments.