Josh Mathews Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynasty PPV

Veteran wrestling broadcaster Josh Mathews was backstage at Sunday’s AEW Dynasty pay-per-view event, fueling speculation about a possible role with the company.

Mathews, who joined TNA Wrestling in 2014 as the lead play-by-play commentator—replacing longtime voice Mike Tenay—has since transitioned into behind-the-scenes work. In recent years, his focus has been on his duties as Senior Producer and Senior Director of Digital Media for TNA.

According to Dave Meltzer, Mathews was also backstage at the March 26th episode of AEW Dynamite, reportedly working in some capacity during the taping.

Mathews brings with him decades of experience, having previously worked for WWE in a variety of roles including backstage interviewer, color commentator, and lead announcer across multiple brands. His wife, Madison Rayne, has worked for AEW for several years, contributing as both a coach and on-screen talent.

As of now, there is no confirmation regarding Mathews’ official role within AEW or whether his presence was part of a tryout, collaboration, or longer-term agreement.

