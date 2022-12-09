Josh Woods Talks About Jake Hager’s Talent & Possible “Pure Rules” Match, Boxing Skills

Josh Woods is familiar with the “sweet science.”

The pro wrestling star recently spoke about his boxing skills, as well as his thoughts on a “Pure Rules” showdown with Jericho Appreciation Society member and AEW star Jake Hager during a recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how Jake Hager is an incredible athlete and hopes he joins his faction with Tony Nese: “Jake is an incredible athlete and we were training for a couple of months leading up to a fight he was going to have and that got changed and moved around and stuff. So I got to get close with Jake just doing grappling and working on wrestling and stuff in preparation for that fight. So yeah, that would be awesome to have him with us or us with him or however that would be or not at all, or just a one-time thing. But yeah, I think Jake’s incredible. So any sort of combo of that would be really cool.”

On how he would love to wrestle Hager in a Pure Rules match: “Dibs. I’m thinking like a series. First, amateur [rules], which people may hate but I don’t care, then normal, then Pure.”

On his boxing skills: “I’m really good at boxing, I suck at chess. So I’m not going to move the whole time and go, ‘We’re waiting.’”

Check out the complete Josh Woods interview by visiting Apple.com. H/T to WrestleZone.com for transcribing the above quotes.