Josiah Williams Hired Back By WWE

WWE Digital on-air talent Josiah Williams has been re-hired by the company. Williams took to Twitter after last night’s WWE NXT Super Tuesday II episode and posted a photo from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University.

“God always has a plan! #WWENXT”

Williams was first hired to work for the company in April 2019 after going viral with his “Wrestle & Flow” hip-hop series. He was released in April of this year as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19.

