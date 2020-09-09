Josiah Williams Hired Back By WWE

WWE Digital on-air talent Josiah Williams has been re-hired by the company. Williams took to Twitter after last night’s WWE NXT Super Tuesday II episode and posted a photo from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University.
He wrote:
“God always has a plan! #WWENXT”
Williams was first hired to work for the company in April 2019 after going viral with his “Wrestle & Flow” hip-hop series. He was released in April of this year as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19.
Here is Williams full tweet:
God always has a plan! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/cAme2Hc0b9
— Josiah Williams (@JDeanWilliams) September 9, 2020