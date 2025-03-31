Journey Fatu On Possibly Joining WWE

Journey Fatu, brother of WWE star Jacob Fatu, spoke with MuscleManMalcolm about several topics, including possibly joining WWE in the future.

Journey Fatu said, “I’m just going to say God’s timing. God’s timing is everything for the Fatu and Anoa’i Family. We are big believers and Christians and our Lord and Savior, Jesus, Christ and our Heavenly Father, it’s God’s timing. Malcolm. God’s timing is everything. Besides religiously, pro wrestling is about timing, and pro wrestling is about reasoning. So, to answer your question, it’s all about timing. You never know. You might see me in one of the big promotions: WWE, New Japan, AEW. You never know. Tune in and find out.”

You can check out Journey Fatu’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)