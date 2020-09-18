JR Gives Big Endorsement To AEW Dynamite Main Event Over WWE Matches

Jim Ross took to Twitter today and gave a big endorsement to Wednesday’s Dynamite main event, which saw Best Friends defeat Santana and Ortiz in a Parking Lot Fight. The match has also been praised by fans and wrestlers on social media.
JR tweeted:
“I’ve never been privileged to broadcast a better street fight.. EVER! That statement covers ample ground. [cowboy hat emoji] @TonyKhan @AEWrestling:
JR’s comments led to backlash from several fans, who pointed out that he’s called legendary WWE matches such as Edge vs. Mick Foley and Triple H vs. Foley, among others.
