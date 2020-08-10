JTG Continues To Call Out Cody Rhodes For A Match

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE star JTG talked about wanting to face Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT Title:

“I know you watching. JTG, the Urban Legend, Cody Rhodes, the American Nightmare, let’s make this happen. I planted the seed, let’s give the world the fruit that they want to see, that they want to taste. JTG vs. Cody Rhodes, let’s do it.”

This is the second time JTG has called out Cody. On June 25, 2020, JTG posted the following tweet:

(quote courtesy of WrestleZone.com)