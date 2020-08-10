JTG Continues To Call Out Cody Rhodes For A Match

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE star JTG talked about wanting to face Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT Title:
“I know you watching. JTG, the Urban Legend, Cody Rhodes, the American Nightmare, let’s make this happen. I planted the seed, let’s give the world the fruit that they want to see, that they want to taste. JTG vs. Cody Rhodes, let’s do it.”
Hey @CodyRhodes …@Jtg1284 has got a message for you 👀@davidlagreca1 @TheMarkHenry pic.twitter.com/9OGsBltEPF
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) August 7, 2020
This is the second time JTG has called out Cody. On June 25, 2020, JTG posted the following tweet:
Interesting🤔…@CodyRhodes don't you love Fan Art ? pic.twitter.com/nkuhMV4ugS
— JTG (@Jtg1284) July 25, 2020
