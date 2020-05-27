JTG, Ric Flair & Shawn Michaels Announced For The Bump Next Week

Next Wednesday’s edition of The Bump on WWE digital and social platforms will feature JTG plus WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels. JTG will be on the show to celebrate the life and career of his friend & former tag team partner Shad Gaspard. Michaels will be on the show to give his predictions for the WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event.
