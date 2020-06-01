JTG Says He Isn’t Sure He Wants To Wrestle Following Shad Gaspards’ Death

As PWMania.com previously reported, JTG spoke with Lillian Garcia on her Chasing Glory podcast. He spoke about his future in the wrestling business. He stated that he isn’t sure if he wants to keep wrestling after Shad Gaspard’s death.

Here is what he had to say:

“When you get released you kind of get a little bitter, you get a little jaded. And it’s like, ‘I don’t want to wrestle again.’ And that’s how I felt at the time. I think that’s how I feel like right now. Like, right now, I’m like, ‘Do I want to wrestle again?’ I lost my tag team partner, you know. A lot of people would ask me, ‘Yo, if the WWE was to call you back but as a singles, would you go?’ I’m like ‘No, I’m not going back as a singles. The fans ant Cryme Tyme, we want Cryme Tyme.”